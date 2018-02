Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- The Krewe of Napoleon rolled through Metairie with families and parade-goers gathered through the streets.

The rain came down just moments before the parade began to roll at it's 4:30 p.m. start time.

This krewe was created in 1980 for Jefferson Parish crowds and is known for its nod to the area's French heritage.

The "Corps de Napoleon" is the true name for the krewe, honoring France's greatest hero, Napoleon Bonaparte.