× Rain holding off for now

Once again New Orleans so far on Sunday has found itself in some clearing between heavy rain offshore as well as just west of the city and on the north shore. The inland activity is mainly associated with a cold front that is mainly from McComb to Baton Rouge at 9 AM. This front will be moving slowly east and southeast through the day.

As it stands now the bulk of the rain should continue to be west and north of the city through early afternoon. However at that point it’s possible that showers and storms move in as the front begins to move in.

So expect some scattered showers and storms after 1-2 PM Sunday afternoon.

The good news is that the front looks to push down to the coast by Sunday night, meaning Lundi and Mardi Gras should be mostly dry across the area.