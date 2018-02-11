News with a Twist Krewe rides with Krewe of Tucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- On Saturday if you went out to the Krewe of Tucks parade, you got to see our very own News with a Twist Host, Tamica Lee, & News with a Twist Reporters Kenny Lopez and Meghan Kluth along with Test Kitchen Taylor riding on Float 21. Float 21 is "The Originals" float. The Twist team rode with the guys who rode in the very first Tucks parade 50 years ago. They were the ones to start Tucks, so that's why they are called "The Originals." WGNO Photographer, Lawrence Gobert captured the incredible ride with a Go Pro Camera.

Here's a picture of Kenny, Taylor, Meghan, Tamica, and Lawrence from News with a Twist.

Here are a few photos of "The Originals" who rode in the very first Tucks parade, 50 years ago, and they still ride today!