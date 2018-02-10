The original Krewe Of Orpheus returns and honors Cajun Navy

MANDEVILLE, La. — The original Krewe Of Orpheus returned to Mandeville Friday night.

Three decades ago, eleven businessmen set out to form a new carnival krewe that would bring a first-class parade to Mandeville.

The krewe is famous for its handmade Pineloon throws (a pinecone on a gold double base, sprayed purple, green and gold and sprinkled with gold glitter). Legend has it that those who catch an Orpheus Pineloon and display it in their home will experience good fortune all year long.

This year’s theme is “Orpheus goes to the movies.”

Here are some photos from Friday night’s fun: