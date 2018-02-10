× Parade weather looking a bit better

The latest indications as of Saturday morning are looking better for the parades today. Especially the ones starting earlier in the day.

The first image is the HRRR model. This is a short range model that is showing potential radar by 5 PM Saturday evening. While this is only one model, others are indicating a similar situation. You can see the edge of the rainfall just beginning to make it in to the New Orleans area.

Now keep in mind this is the main batch of rain. It does look like we will continue to see showers through the day ahead of that. But those should move through with minimal amounts.

As far as Endymion goes it looks like a portion of that will be good as well. However the later hours could see heavier rain along the route.

There is a Marginal risk of severe weather today from the Storm Prediction Center. The most likely threat in our area looks to be in southern Mississippi. However any storms that pop up out ahead of the main rain area through the day could be strong to severe. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on things and have a way to receive warnings if they are issues for your area.

Overall though a bit more positive outlook for the day. We’ll see mainly light rain through early afternoon with heavier activity after that.