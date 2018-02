× Operation Lost Kids activated now through Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched its all-volunteer Operation Lost Kids program from now through Mardi Gras.

Anyone who has lost a child or found a lost child can bring them to the Operation Lost Kids headquarters at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Toledano Street.

Operation Lost Kids volunteers will also be available to assist with information about the history of Mardi Gras and the location of the parades.