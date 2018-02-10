Man’s dying wish comes true, marries love of his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Doctors say Donald Jett is in end-stage renal failure. His one wish was to marry the love of his life before he dies. On Friday, in front of his family, Donald's nurses made that happen, according to WNEP.

It's a love story 24 years in the making. Donald Jett and Julie Brown met at a bar in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Both said there was a connection, but back then she was married to someone else.

About three years ago, the two reconnected. This time they were both single.

"I was like, 'How did you recognize me?' He said, 'Your eyes, I'll never forget them,'" Julie recalled.

Even though the two moved in together right away, their relationship hasn't been a walk in the park. Donald is sick. He has terminal renal failure and last week he came home from hospice to be comfortable.

"Julie took care of him and he's done pretty amazing, for the most part. But the last year has been really hard," said nurse Jami Cordell.

But Donald doesn't like to think about that. He Doesn't like talking about sad things.

"I feel great, absolutely great," he said.

What makes him happiest, he said, is being able to marry Julie after so many years.

"I've been waiting 20-some odd years for Donald to ask me to marry him," Julie said.

When the couple told Donald's nurses at Geisinger Medical Center about their plans, they jumped into action.

"We were all very excited and we're all women so we're all like, 'Ah, wedding," said Cordell.

The nurses did everything – from getting Julie's dress to finding a chaplain.

"We got a free cake, we got free flowers. It's been amazing," Cordell said.

They even brought Donald's mother from a nearby nursing home. When it came time for the couple's vows, all eyes were on Don. He didn't talk all day to make sure his voice was strong enough to say the all-important two words: "I do."

"Like a fairytale," Julie said. "So many emotions."

"She looked amazing. That was my baby. I know this was her day but it was mine, too," Donald said.

The wedding was everything this couple thought it would be.

Julie told WNEP she realizes they don't have much time left together. But she believes in the afterlife and knows Donald will be waiting for her there.