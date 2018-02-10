× JPSO: Man found shot dead on Marrero sidewalk

MARRERO, La. — Detectives with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are working a shooting death in Marrero.

According to JPSO, deputies responded about 12:20 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of Watling Drive.

Officers discovered a unidentified black male lying unconscious on the sidewalk, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives have not identified a motive or suspect yet. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.