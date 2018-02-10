Endymion rolls despite drizzly route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Whether rain or shine, the "super krewe" of Endymion is just too fun to pass up!

"Rain or shine I'm going to be out here because I heard Mardi Gras is such a fun time, it's my first time here in Louisiana.

said first time parade-goer, Chiante McDuffie.

"It's the best parade of the year they throw a lot, they are always beautiful," says another parade-goer, Pam Cangelosi as she references the majestic floats rolling by.

So what is Endymion's motto?

With an estimated 15 million throws along the parade route... their motto is "Throw til it hurts!"

On one of the floats are Saint's rookies of the year, Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore.

So with their floats, beads, bands, and football stars, Endymion once again becomes the most sought-after carnival krewes.