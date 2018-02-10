× Endymion moves start time up 30 minutes

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion parade that starts in Mid-City and rolls to downtown will start 30 minutes early due to expected rain.

The parade will roll at 3:45 p.m. instead of 4:15 p.m. from the corner of City Park Avenue and Orleans Avenue.

It rolls down Orleans, then turns right on Carrollton before turning left on Canal Street.

