Endymion moves start time up 30 minutes
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion parade that starts in Mid-City and rolls to downtown will start 30 minutes early due to expected rain.
The parade will roll at 3:45 p.m. instead of 4:15 p.m. from the corner of City Park Avenue and Orleans Avenue.
It rolls down Orleans, then turns right on Carrollton before turning left on Canal Street.
Here’s the rest of the route, courtesy the Mardi Gras New Orleans website:
- Canal Street through Mid City until they reach St. Charles Avenue.
- At St. Charles Avenue, they take a right and follow it until the intersection with Howard Avenue at Lee Circle.
- They take Howard Avenue until taking a right Loyola Avenue.
- There is a left turn on to Dave Dixon Drive.
- Their next turn is a left on to Liberty Street
- That is followed by a right onto Julia Street.
- They take a right on to Le Rouge Lane.
- There is another right on to Dave Dixon Drive.
- Their last turn is on LaSalle Street and into Champions Sqaure at the Superdome.