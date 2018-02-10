× Bell rung: Pelicans routed at Philadelphia

The Pelicans’ east coast road trip is off to an inauspicious start.

New Orleans fell behind 32-14 after one quarter, on the way to a 100-82 loss at Philadelphia Friday night. The Pelicans trailed 84-52 after three quarters.

The Pelicans have now lost 5 of 6 games since DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season with a torn achilles.

Ian Clark led the Pelicans off the bench with 15 points. Anthony Davis scored only 14 points, with 8 rebounds.

New Orleans scored only 11 points in the third quarter. The 82 points were a season low for the Pelicans, who dropped to the 9th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Joel Embiid scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Sixers. Ben Simmons scored 10 points, had 8 assists, and 9 rebounds.

The Pelicans play at Brooklyn Saturday. Game time 5 pm New Orleans time.