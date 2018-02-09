Weekend parades looking wet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will be likely over the next couple of days. Friday evening parades most likely will be fine except for a passing shower, but only a slight chance of that. However Saturday and Sunday both look to have periods of wet weather.

Keep in mind it's not going to rain 2 days straight. There will be breaks in the activity. But most likely at some point over the next couple of days you're going to see rain during the parade times, especially mid to late afternoon Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s through the weekend.