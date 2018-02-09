Watch thief remove street signs to steal bike locked to stop sign

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video methodically removing two street signs from a pole in order to steal a bicycle.

The brazen theft occurred around 5:30 a.m. on February 4 near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Treme Streets, according to the NOPD.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified thief drag a trash can over to the stop sign on the corner, which was attached to the same pole as a one way sign.

The man takes out some tools and begins to detach first the one way sign, and then the stop sign.

He can be seen stopping frequently as cars drive by.

Once the pole has been stripped clean of signage, the man carefully lifts up one of the two bicycles secured to the pole, returns it to the ground, and rides away.

The stop sign and one way sign atop the pole were both found on the ground nearby.

A large pair of locking pliers were also found near the pole, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contract First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.