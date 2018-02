Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You've probably heard the saying that it's Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but everywhere else it's just Tuesday.

That holds true for just about the entire carnival season. Leading up to the big day, we have parties, parades and all sorts of celebrations to show off just how crazy we can be.

So, without further ado... here are a few TV moments you'll ONLY hear during Mardi Gras in New Orleans!