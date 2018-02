× The 2018 Zulu Ball kicks off!

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been 70 plus years since the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club have been around. Zulu is said to be the largest African-American Mardi Gras Krewe that consists of men only.

Tonight Zulu Maids and the new Zulu King and King Brent and Troye Madison Washington were made official tonight at the ball.

The Zulu parade is scheduled to roll out in the Garden District on Mardi Gras day at 8AM.