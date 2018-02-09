Tamica Lee wins! Greasing of the poles wraps up at Royal Sonesta New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street this morning, eager to watch the annual greasing of the poles.

For decades, the hotel has greased the poles to keep people on Bourbon Street from climbing up the poles during the busy (and oftentimes wild) Mardi Gras weekend. It has become a cherished ceremony for greasers to prep the poles.

And WGNO's very own Tamica Lee went head to head with performers Amanda Shaw, Robin Barnes, and Compere Lapin Chef Nina Compton.

All four ladies put on quite the show. Shaw had a pink get up on and a loaf of bread, with a sash that read "Little Miss Bread Winner." Barnes sported the Mardi Gras colors purple, green and gold. Compton wore a purple out fit as well. Tamica showed up in a riveting circus-inspired ring leader outfit!

Performance wise, Tamica took the lead, slapping the pole, climbing up and down the ladder. For her performance she grabbed a bottle of champagne and dumped it all over. The crowd went wild.

Barnes put up a good fight, getting the crowd to sing Happy 300th Birthday to the City of New Orleans. Shaw also used the bread to help slather the poles (points for creativity). And Compton worked the ladder -- kicking and balancing! But the judges decided on Tamica-- so she took home the top honors for the WGNO fam!

She says her strategy: Slapping the Pole!

Happy Mardi Gras, folks. And stay off those poles!