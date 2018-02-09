× St. Tammany police plan DWI checkpoint for Mardi Gras weekend

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint will focus on Mardi Gras revelers to help ensure safety for all revelers.

Sheriff Randy Smith advises all parade goers to designate a non-drinking driver before the parades start and stick to the plan.

“We are out there, not just this weekend, but every day looking for drivers that are under the influence, and we hope these checkpoints serve as a deterrent to drinking and driving,” Smith said. “Please make responsible decisions that will ensure a safe and enjoyable Mardi Gras for everyone. If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a cab. If all options fail, call us and we will find you a safe ride.”