Signing day success for Tulane

New Orleans -- Tulane University will have 25 incoming freshman this Fall, signing their final 3 on National Signing Day. The trio that signed with the Green Wave Wednesday include two defensive players from Sidney Lanier High School in Alabama-- linebacker La'Dedric Jackson and defensive lineman Alfred Thomas. The third is Keitha Jones Jr., a linebacker from Texas, rounding-out what Head Coach Willie Fritz calls the best recruiting class ever for the Tulane football program.

"We signed 22 in the early signing period, which was on December 18th, and then 3 today," said Fritz. "You never know how these classes end up until you have these guys on campus for a year, two years or whatever the case might be. This is probably the highest ranked class that Tulane has had. I think we ended up as the 68th ranked class in the nation, either 3rd or 4th in the American Athletic Conference. Three 4-star players, 18 3-star and one 2-star."

The break-down of the Green Wave's recruiting class is 11 offensive players, 13 defensive players and a punter.

"My coaches did a great job of going out and identifying top-notch talent and securing them and getting them to come here to Tulane," Fritz said.

The class also includes 8 players from the state of Louisiana-- something that has been a point of emphasis for Fritz.

"The longer you're here, the more relationships you build with high school coaches and it makes you more familiar with the schools as well." Fritz said. "I spent almost a week just going to some different high schools that I hadn't had the opportunity to go to in the state that have great players. Louisiana certainly is per capita, if not the best state in the United States for talent-- high school kids going division one-- it's in the top 3 or 4. We got 8 this year. We're hoping next year it's going to be 10, 12. We'd like to continue to keep building that."

Here's the complete list of Tulane signees:

2018 Tulane Football Signing Class Roster

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Ygenio Booker RB 5-11 190 Fr. Brooksville, Fla./Hernando HS

Larry Brooks DB 6-0 190 Fr. Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale HS

Sorrell Brown WR 6-3 190 Fr. Arlington, Texas/Martin HS

Dorian Camel DB 6-1 180 Fr. Baton Rouge, La./Scotlandville Magnet HS

Cameron Carroll RB 6-0 220 Fr. Flowood, Miss./Northwest Rankin HS

Macon Clark DB 6-0 185 Fr. Destrehan, La./Destrehan HS

*Christian Daniels QB 6-2 205 Fr. Elon, N.C./Western Alamance HS

Carlos Hatcher DE 6-3 230 Fr. Carrollton, Texas/Hebron HS

Nik Hogan OL 6-5 265 Fr. Flowood, Miss./Northwest Rankin HS

#La’Dedric Jackson LB 6-2 210 Fr. Montgomery, Ala./Sidney Lanier HS

Jamiran James DL 6-2 275 Fr. New Orleans, La./De La Salle HS

Tyrick James TE 6-2 232 Fr. China Spring, Texas/China Spring HS

*Jeffery Johnson DL 6-3 312 Fr. Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS

Amare Jones RB 5-10 185 Fr. Frisco, Texas/Frisco Heritage HS

#Keitha Jones Jr. LB 6-2 190 Fr. Port Arthur, Texas/Memorial HS

*Chris Joyce DB 5-11 175 Fr. Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown HS

Stephen Lewerenz OL 6-4 270 Fr. Gainesville, Fla./Buchholz HS

Juan Monjarres DE 6-1 215 Fr. New Orleans, La./St. Augustine HS

Michael Remondet OL 6-4 265 Fr. Youngsville, La./Ascension Episcopal School

Jason Swann OL 6-3 270 Fr. Pembroke Pines, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas School

Damien Tate DB 5-10 175 Fr. New Orleans, La./Warren Easton HS

#Alfred Thomas DL 6-1 268 Fr. Montgomery, Ala./Sidney Lanier HS

Jorien Vallien WR 6-4 178 Fr. Alexandria, La./Alexandria Senior HS

*Davon Wright DL 6-1 287 Fr. Donaldsonville, La./Donaldsonville HS

Ryan Wright P 6-3 225 Fr. San Ramon, Calif./California HS

# - Signed in February

* - Mid-year enrollee