Signing day success for Tulane

Posted 2:46 PM, February 9, 2018, by

New Orleans -- Tulane University will have 25 incoming freshman this Fall, signing their final 3 on National Signing Day. The trio that signed with the Green Wave Wednesday include two defensive players from Sidney Lanier High School in Alabama-- linebacker La'Dedric Jackson and defensive lineman Alfred Thomas. The third is Keitha Jones Jr., a linebacker from Texas,  rounding-out what Head Coach Willie Fritz calls the best recruiting class ever for the Tulane football program.

"We signed 22 in the early signing period, which was on December 18th, and then 3 today," said Fritz. "You never know how these classes end up until you have these guys on campus for a year, two years or whatever the case might be. This is probably the highest ranked class that Tulane has had. I think we ended up as the 68th ranked class in the nation, either 3rd or 4th in the American Athletic Conference. Three 4-star players, 18 3-star and one 2-star."

The break-down of the Green Wave's recruiting class is 11 offensive players, 13 defensive players and a punter.

"My coaches did a great job of going out and identifying top-notch talent and securing them and getting them to come here to Tulane," Fritz said.

The class also includes 8 players from the state of Louisiana-- something that has been a point of emphasis for Fritz.

"The longer you're here, the more relationships you build with high school coaches and it makes you more familiar with the schools as well." Fritz said. "I spent almost a week just going to some different high schools that I hadn't had the opportunity to go to in the state that have great players. Louisiana certainly is per capita, if not the best state in the United States for talent-- high school kids going division one-- it's in the top 3 or 4. We got 8 this year. We're hoping  next year it's going to be 10, 12. We'd like to continue to keep building that."

Here's the complete list of Tulane signees:

2018 Tulane Football Signing Class Roster

Name                           Pos.    Ht.     Wt.     Cl.   Hometown/Previous School(s)

Ygenio Booker              RB      5-11    190     Fr.   Brooksville, Fla./Hernando HS

Larry Brooks                 DB      6-0      190     Fr.   Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale HS

Sorrell Brown               WR     6-3      190     Fr.   Arlington, Texas/Martin HS

Dorian Camel               DB      6-1      180     Fr.   Baton Rouge, La./Scotlandville Magnet HS

Cameron Carroll           RB      6-0      220     Fr.   Flowood, Miss./Northwest Rankin HS

Macon Clark                 DB      6-0      185     Fr.   Destrehan, La./Destrehan HS

*Christian Daniels         QB      6-2      205     Fr.   Elon, N.C./Western Alamance HS

Carlos Hatcher              DE      6-3      230     Fr.   Carrollton, Texas/Hebron HS

Nik Hogan                    OL      6-5      265     Fr.   Flowood, Miss./Northwest Rankin HS

#La’Dedric Jackson       LB      6-2      210     Fr.   Montgomery, Ala./Sidney Lanier HS

Jamiran James              DL      6-2      275     Fr.   New Orleans, La./De La Salle HS

Tyrick James                TE      6-2      232     Fr.   China Spring, Texas/China Spring HS

*Jeffery Johnson           DL      6-3      312     Fr.   Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS

Amare Jones                 RB      5-10    185     Fr.   Frisco, Texas/Frisco Heritage HS

#Keitha Jones Jr.           LB      6-2      190     Fr.   Port Arthur, Texas/Memorial HS

*Chris Joyce                 DB      5-11    175     Fr.   Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown HS

Stephen Lewerenz         OL      6-4      270     Fr.   Gainesville, Fla./Buchholz HS

Juan Monjarres             DE      6-1      215     Fr.   New Orleans, La./St. Augustine HS

Michael Remondet        OL      6-4      265     Fr.   Youngsville, La./Ascension Episcopal School

Jason Swann                 OL      6-3      270     Fr.   Pembroke Pines, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas School

Damien Tate                 DB      5-10    175     Fr.   New Orleans, La./Warren Easton HS

#Alfred Thomas            DL      6-1      268     Fr.   Montgomery, Ala./Sidney Lanier HS

Jorien Vallien               WR     6-4      178     Fr.   Alexandria, La./Alexandria Senior HS

*Davon Wright             DL      6-1      287     Fr.   Donaldsonville, La./Donaldsonville HS

Ryan Wright                 P         6-3      225     Fr.   San Ramon, Calif./California HS

 

# - Signed in February

* - Mid-year enrollee