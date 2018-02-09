NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old Algiers girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ti’Jonae Mosley ran away from her home in the 1900 block of Bodenger Street in Algiers sometime after 8 a.m. on February 8.

A relative saw Mosley leave the house to go to school, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Mosley is about 5’4” and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing her school ROTC uniform – brown shirt, black pants and black shoes. She was also reportedly wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ti’Jonae Mosley is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.