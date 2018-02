NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who they think ran away from his home in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Dwayne Boutain hasn’t been seen or heard from since 4 p.m. on February 8, when he left his home in the 1200 block of France Street, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dwayne Boutain is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.