ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The Krewe of Lul Mardi Gras parade that was scheduled to roll Saturday, Feb. 10 has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to a news release from St. Charles Parish Government.

There’s no decision yet on the Krewe of Des Allemands, which is set to roll Feb. 11 (Sunday).