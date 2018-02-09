× Iris and Tucks to roll one hour early

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Iris and the Krewe of Tucks have moved up the start time of their parades due to weather concerns.

Iris will now roll at 10 a.m. on February 10, one hour earlier than the originally scheduled start time.

Tucks will follow at Iris’ originally scheduled start time, 11 a.m., one hour earlier than Tucks was originally set to hit the road.

All riders are advised to be ready to go at 7:30 a.m, according to a Facebook post on the Krewe’s official page.