King Cake of the Day: Angelo’s Bakery and Catering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Angelo's Bakery serves up a delicious Chantilly Berry King Cake! Master Baker Lisa Seaward told us how they do it, "First we make our dough and it’s a traditional cinnamon brioche dough. And then we bake it and put in our Chantilly cream that we make from scratch." Chantilly cream is a sweetened vanilla whipped cream! They fill the cake with fresh berries, strawberry, blackberry, red raspberry, and blueberry and top it off with more Chantilly cream and fresh fruit!

Lisa says that since they came up with this concept four years ago, business has grown, "It’s getting more popular, this year being the most popular."

They also do other king cake flavors like cream cheese, strawberry, blueberry, pineapples and many more!

Lisa says that their king cakes are popular for a reason, "No Mixes, everything is real pure ingredients from scratch, and that makes a big difference.">