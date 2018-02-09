× Final Bourbon Street strip club signs consent agreement with ATC

NEW ORLEANS – The battle for the fate of Bourbon Street strip clubs appears to be over, for now.

Hustler’s Barely Legal strip club reached a consent agreement with Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control on February 8, a day before a scheduled hearing to determine the club’s fate.

ATC spokesperson Juana Lombard said Barely Legal was the last strip club to face suspension after raids turned up a string of violations at multiple French Quarter clubs last month.

Amid the shakeup at six strip clubs, Dixie Divas voluntarily relinquished its alcohol permit, terminated its lease and closed for good, while Temptations also had its permit revoked.

Lipstixx also ceased operations as a gentlemen’s club and plans to reopen as a dance club.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the strip clubs that were sanctioned.