Cricket King Cake from the Audubon Insectarium

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium
- Address
- 423 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Hours
- ***The Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).***
- Regular hours: Tuesday - Sunday | 10:00am - 4:30pm
***The Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, and Nature Center will also be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).***