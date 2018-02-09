Cricket King Cake from the Audubon Insectarium

Posted 2:08 PM, February 9, 2018

Cricket King Cake

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

  • Address
    • 423 Canal St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70130
  • Hours
    • ***The Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).***
    • Regular hours: Tuesday - Sunday | 10:00am - 4:30pm

Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

***The Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, and Nature Center will also be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).***

 

