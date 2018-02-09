Cricket King Cake from the Audubon Insectarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cricket King Cake

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

Address 423 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours ***The Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).*** Regular hours: Tuesday - Sunday | 10:00am - 4:30pm



***The Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, and Nature Center will also be OPEN on Lundi Gras (February 12) and CLOSED on Mardi Gras day (February 13).***