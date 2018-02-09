× Cookin’ with Nino: Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Blueberry BBQ Sauce

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 Swift pork tenderloin (1 pound)

4 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning

1/4 Cup first cold pressed olive oil

Heavy duty aluminum foil, large – cut to 18 inches

Instructions:

Prepare tenderloin by removing all fat and (silver). Season generously with Cajun seasoning. Place directly on hot grill OR black iron skillet and sear for 2 minutes on each side turning once. This sears the seasoning into the meat to create flavor. Remove from grill or skillet and place on sheet of aluminum foil. Spread olive oil over entire tenderloin and wrap tightly with foil. Cook on indirect heat for 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. If using an oven, cook in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour until internal temperature is 155 degrees.

*********

Blueberry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2 pints Louisiana blueberries

2/3 cup Louisiana honey

1/2 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1/2 cup chopped shallots

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp dry mustard

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes stirring occasionally.

*********

