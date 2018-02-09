Bacchus Bash 2018

One of New Orleans' biggest and longest running Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans is this Sunday at Generations Hall in the Warehouse District. Bacchus Bash is the largest free block party in the city during Carnival and thousands are gearing up for the day of revelry with drinks, music food and of course parades.
- Sunday, February 11, 2018
- Noon til midnight
- Generations Hall
- 310 Andrew Higgins
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- FREE
- All ages, +21 to drink
- Food, Drinks, Live Music, DJs
- Live Music on the Outdoor Stage
- Flow Tribe
- The Top Cats
- Category 6
- Mungion
- The Metro Stage (Indoors)
- Mannie Fresh
- DJ Taf
- DJ Wixx
- VIP with Premium Open Bar
- $100
- Access to the outdoor grandstand
- Access to the private indoor area with bathrooms
- Click here to purchase VIP Tickets
