Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bacchus Bash 2018

One of New Orleans' biggest and longest running Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans is this Sunday at Generations Hall in the Warehouse District. Bacchus Bash is the largest free block party in the city during Carnival and thousands are gearing up for the day of revelry with drinks, music food and of course parades.

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Noon til midnight

Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins New Orleans, LA 70130

FREE

All ages, +21 to drink

Food, Drinks, Live Music, DJs

Live Music on the Outdoor Stage Flow Tribe The Top Cats Category 6 Mungion

The Metro Stage (Indoors) Mannie Fresh DJ Taf DJ Wixx

VIP with Premium Open Bar $100 Access to the outdoor grandstand Access to the private indoor area with bathrooms Click here to purchase VIP Tickets



Click here to learn more about Bacchus Bash 2018.