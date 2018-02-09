× ATF offering $5,000 reward for info after Washington Parish church burned to the ground

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the burning of a Baptist Church north of Bogalusa.

The Monroe Creek Missionary Baptist Church near Highway 436 in Washington Parish was burned down on February 1, according to the ATF.

The building is a total loss.

A series of wildfires were also set on January 25 and February 1 near the church, possibly by the same arsonist or arsonists who burned down the church.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are participating in the investigation into the wildfire, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information about these fires should call the ATF at: 1-888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473).

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.