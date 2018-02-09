× All Jefferson Parish parades to roll on schedule

METAIRIE – All Jefferson Parish parades will roll as scheduled his weekend and through Mardi Gras Day, according to parish officials.

“All Jefferson Parish Mardi Gras parades will continue with the scheduled routes and times rain or shine,” spokesperson Antwan Harris said.

The only exception is the Krewe of Centurions, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. tonight, a schedule change made earlier this week.

