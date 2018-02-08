WWE wrestlers have story time at local elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- WWE stars have left the ring and entered Harold Keller elementary this afternoon for a reading celebration.

More than 100 students in grades two through four got to meet their favorite wrestling stars like Kassius Ohno, Sage Beckett, Mark Henry, and more.

This is a fun way to promote literacy in local communities prior to WrestleMania, which is coming to New Orleans in April.

Dana Warrior, WWE Ambassador, says reading to kids and helping to be a positive role model is the most rewarding part of her platform.

"I look at every one of their faces and I swear to you, I really remember them. They mean something to me when I look in their eyes and I am able to tell them, you can do anything in your life if you will educate yourself," says Warrior.

The wrestlers chose to read "Trombone Shorty," a children's book based on local jazz musician Troy Andrews who got his nickname by wielding a trombone twice as long as he was high.

WWE and partner First Book, the nonprofit social enterprise that has distributed more than 170 million books to children in need, are donating 20,000 books to New Orleans area schools as part of WrestleMania in the community.

Wrestlemania 34 is set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome