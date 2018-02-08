Would you eat it? Poop Emoji Treats for Tucks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

This Saturday is the Krewe of Tucks parade! Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica, Kenny Lopez, Meghan Kluth, and photographer, Lawrence Gobert are all riders. Poop emoji treats are the perfect match for a hysterical parade!

Poop Emoji Treats

10 oz melting chocolate

1 bag of marshmallows

1 bag of white cupcake icing

1 black icing pen

Melt the chocolate according to package instructions.

Melt the marshmallows in a microwave for 30 seconds.

Mix the two ingredients until well combined.

Spoon into a piping bag and squirt out into a poop emoji shape on a parchment lined baking tray.

Use white icing to make two large circles for eyes and a mouth.

Add a small black dot from the icing pen in the middle of the white circles.

Leave to set in the fridge and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!