Video shows man clinging onto hood of car as it drives down busy street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A witness recorded a man and woman arguing before she got behind the wheel of a car and he clung to the hood.

Cell phone footage shows the man in red pants holding onto the hood of a dark-colored Chevy Impala as it cruises down a Memphis street.

Bryan Pittman told WREG he shot the video Tuesday afternoon.

"Never seen anybody hold onto a car like that in my life, but he was down for the ride. You can tell it wasn't his first rodeo," said Pittman.

Before the camera started rolling, Pittman said the man seen on the hood was standing in front of the car as it was parked outside the Lakes at Ridgeway Apartments.

Pittman said the man was arguing with a woman in the driver's seat.

"He hit the hood of the car, she nudged him. I guess she was giving him a warning. Move or I'm gonna hit you," said Pittman.

But Pittman said the man didn't move and was lifted onto the hood as the woman began driving away. As she gathered speed, he continued to cling on.

"I'd say she was going about 45, 50 miles per hour," said Pittman.

But she didn't get too far.

Video shows her eventually being pulled over in an empty parking lot a few blocks down by what appear to be undercover officers.

It's not clear if either the driver or the man on the hood will face charges.

The Memphis Police Department said it couldn't locate a report for this incident.

Whatever the case, Pittman said he can't place too much blame on the driver.

"I don't know if she was scared, she might have been, but she was trying to protect herself. You can tell that," he said.