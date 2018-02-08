Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier has concerns about streamlining coastal restoration plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La. -- In Plaquemines Parish, Parish President Amos Cormier voiced his concerns to council members about the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project.

The project is a major initiative intended to restore Louisiana’s diminishing coastline, but Cormier argues plans to streamline the project are being done without his input, and he's worried the people of Plaquemines may be negatively affected.

"We would not be doing our job, representing the people of Plaquemines, if we didn't ensure that that money was earmarked and set aside for the people of Plaquemines for mitigation and any other adverse effects that it would have on our parish before jumping in line to do some experimental project," says Cormier.

Cormier says a diversion project of this magnitude has never been tackled before.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, meanwhile, is in favor of streamlining the project and has obtained federal permitting in order to do so within a two-year time frame.

In addition to stabilizing the coastline, proponents say the project will also protect coastal communities from hurricane storm surge.