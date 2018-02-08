Pioneering pharmacist Horace Bynum Sr. was also a developer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--During the month of February, we're celebrating Black History Month by taking a look back at heroes and institutions that made an impact in New Orleans history.

Today we salute pharmacist and developer Horace Bynum Sr. as told by his son Adolph Bynum Sr., also a pharmacist and developer.

According to the younger Bynum, "My father was Horace Bynum Sr. and was born in Monroe Louisiana. He graduated the second class of Xavier University Pharmacy School and worked in the post office because at that time, black pharmacists weren't allowed to work in the white establishments because of segregation. He opened up a store in the St. Bernard projects. He also built the first black shopping center in that area and we built 50 houses in what is known was as Village de Le'st. In the 60's and the 70's Horace Bynum became very involved in the civil rights moment and I think that was his last hurrah."

