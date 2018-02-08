Nu Generations riding group pulled from parades after viral horse abuse video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The riding group in which a member was caught on video abusing a horse during the Krewe of Oshun parade last week has been banned from riding in parades for the remainder of this Carnival season, according to the Louisiana SPCA.

The disturbing video provided by Kelsey LaBore showed the rider, a guest rider of the Nu Generations riding group, punching and kicking the horse while yanking at the reigns, which the Humane Society of Louisiana said could cause severe pain to the horse.

The rider was identified and cited for animal cruelty. His horse was also taken away and is in SPCA custody.

The captain of the Nu Generations riding group and the anonymous rider went to the Louisiana SPCA on February 5. The captain said the guest rider would not be allowed to ride with Nu Generations again, according to the SPCA.

“We would like to thank the public for their quick action with helping us identify the person responsible in this case,” Humane Officer Brandi Thibodeaux said. “Our role in charging those with animal cruelty is to investigate and issue citations. The prosecution of this case is now in the hands of NOPD and the City of New Orleans.”

