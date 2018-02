× NOPD: Shot fired along parade route, no one injured

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old fired a gun into the air while parades were rolling at St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street tonight.

The 16-year-old was quickly apprehended, according to NOPD, but witnesses told The New Orleans Advocate it sent the crowd running and caused delays to Krewe of Chaos.

No was was shot or injured.