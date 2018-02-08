NOLA Flavor with Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

"There’s really no better way to describe the uniqueness of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. We start every dish from scratch and use fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering cuisine to life. And whether you’re here for dinner with the family, date night, cocktails with the girls or to catch a game on the big screen, we’re always happy to share our Louisiana culture with you.

Starting February 14th, our Seafood Lagniappe menu will include delectable treats such as Ahi Tuna Nachos, Crawfish Cajun Queseaux, the unforgettable Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos and much, much more! Come and get some for yourself before it's gone! Bring on the Laginappe!" - walk-ons.com

Locations Metairie Address

4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70006 (Clearview Mall) Phone 504-273-1233 Hours Sunday - Thursday: 10:30am - 11:00pm Friday - Saturday: 10:30am - Midnight New Orleans

Address 1009 Poydras St. New Orleans, LA 70112 Phone 504-309-6530 Hours Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight Houma

Address 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd. Houma, LA 70360 Phone 985-262-8501 Hours Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight Covington

Address 69796 Stirling Blvd. Covington, LA 70433 Phone 985-900-2234 Hours Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight

