NOLA Flavor with Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

"There’s really no better way to describe the uniqueness of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. We start every dish from scratch and use fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering cuisine to life. And whether you’re here for dinner with the family, date night, cocktails with the girls or to catch a game on the big screen, we’re always happy to share our Louisiana culture with you.
Starting February 14th, our Seafood Lagniappe menu will include delectable treats such as Ahi Tuna Nachos, Crawfish Cajun Queseaux, the unforgettable Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos and much, much more! Come and get some for yourself before it's gone! Bring on the Laginappe!" - walk-ons.com
- Locations
- Metairie
- 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Metairie, LA 70006 (Clearview Mall)
- 504-273-1233
- Sunday - Thursday: 10:30am - 11:00pm
- Friday - Saturday: 10:30am - Midnight
- New Orleans
- 1009 Poydras St.
- New Orleans, LA 70112
- 504-309-6530
- Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight
- Houma
- 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Houma, LA 70360
- 985-262-8501
- Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight
- Covington
- 69796 Stirling Blvd.
- Covington, LA 70433
- 985-900-2234
- Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - Midnight
- Metairie
