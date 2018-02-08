× Murder suspect, St. Tammany inmate convicted of obscenity

COVINGTON, La. — A federal inmate accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder was convicted today of repeatedly masturbating in front of women who worked at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, a jury found 23-year-old Stanton Guillory guilty of three counts of obscenity.

Guillory was a federal inmate being housed at the jail on various federal charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The federal charges involve an alleged murder-for-hire scheme that resulted in the death of a federal witness.

Guillory also has an additional pending second degree battery charge.

The obscenity charges stem from three different occasions last year, when Guillory exposed himself and masturbated in front of female workers in the jail, despite multiple warnings for him to stop.