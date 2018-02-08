King Cake of the Day: Serious Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Jose has been in Bay St. Louis for 15 years, but he's been baking for about 40. He is from Honduras, and told us that even there they have king cakes, "We make king cakes back in my country too, but it's a different tradition over there." His motto, "We know that simple is always good."

They have a few different fillings like cream cheese, strawberry cream cheese, traditional and Barvarian.

Jose says that you need more than just a recipe to be a great baker. "I believe that it has something to do with the passion that you need as a baker. It's pretty much everything that I bake...it takes passion. Once you have that passion, and you put that passion into your product, then you get the smile from people, which is a beautiful feeling."