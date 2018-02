Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You'd think this loot would be tough to hide!

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help to find a canoe that was stolen Monday morning in Federal City.

The victim said he last saw his bright red "Old Town Discovery 174" canoe on February 5th.

It was on the back of his trailer, inside a Federal City parking garage near the corner of Sanctuary Drive and O'Bannon Street.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police.