AT&T holds job fair Thursday

New Orleans – AT&T is holding a hiring event Thursday, Feb. 8.

The company needs part-time and full-time sales consultants in southeast Louisiana, including Harvey, LaPlace, and Elmwood.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AT&T Retail Store at 2222 Clearview Parkway in Metairie.

Interviews and job offers will take place. Be sure to bring your resume, a valid driver’s license, and dress to impress.