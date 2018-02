NEW ORLEANS – If you are in the mood for a tasty king cake from Dong Phuong Bakery, you better wake up early and be prepared to wait in line.

WGNO viewer Shawn LeDig submitted photos of an enormous line stretching across the bakery’s parking lot in New Orleans East this morning.

Dozens of people showed up around 8:30 a.m. for a Dong Phuong king cake, which has become a popular Mardi Gras treat over the past couple of years.

Check out more about Dong Phuong below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video