Sea-saint was a home for Allen Toussaint

NEW ORLEANS-- During the month of February, we're celebrating Black History Month by taking a look back at heroes and institutions that made an impact in New Orleans history.

Today we salute Sea-saint Studios as told by NOLA entertainer Deacon John.

John recalled, "It was the ideal place for Allen to further his career as a songwriter and producer. With all of the success of songs and artists they were producing like Dr. John Right Place, Wrong Time."

John continued, "I had the unique privilege of being a recording session musician with Allen Toussaint prior to that. They bought the building on Clematis St. and renovated it into a fist class, state-of-the-art, studio that Allen had been wanting to have all his life. A place he could call home."

Our month-long salute to Black History on WGNO-TV is brought to you by The King Firm.