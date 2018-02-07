× Reserve man booked on murder charge after teen found shot dead in a ditch

RESERVE, La. — Detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found shot dead in a ditch.

Rondell Dewey, 21, was booked on a warrant for second-degree murder. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 11:50 a.m. Jan. 27 to a body found in a ditch at East 27th and Farlough streets.

The victim, 18-year-old Colay McCovery of Reserve, had multiple gunshot wounds.

“I appreciate all the people who helped us with this case, but we still need assistance,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “We need more help from the public.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please speak up. Call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting death of Colay McCovery.