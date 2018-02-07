NOPD looking for woman who wandered away after fatal fire in 1984

NEW ORLEANS – Three-year-old Remona Brown wandered away from the scene of a fatal fire in 1984, got into a car with an unknown couple, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Now the NOPD is asking for your help finding the missing woman.

Brown, who would be 37-years-old today, was reported missing after a fire in the 2600 block of Memorial Park Drive that killed two of her male relatives on March 6, 1984.

Six of Brown’s siblings escaped the flames that night.

Brown, who was three years old at the time, wandered away from the scene shortly after escaping to safety.

A woman and man in a bronze or brown vehicle offered to help watch the children and then drove away after Brown climbed into their vehicle, according to the NOPD.

A search turned up no leads, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators have created a rendering believed to represent what Brown would look like today, and they are asking the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Remona Brown is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.