Pelicans-Pacers game postponed because of leaky roof at Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS — Rain may not have stopped the parades tonight, but it did stop the Pelicans from playing — inside the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans-Pacers game was delayed — then eventually postponed — because of a leaky roof at the Smoothie King Center.

The makeup game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be honored when the game is rescheduled later this season.

Parking will also be free of charge at the rescheduled date. Fans can also call (504) 525-4667 for more details. Information on refunds and exchanges will be made available Thursday.

At least the Pelicans were good sports about it: