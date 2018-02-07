NOPD looking for band of bicycle bandits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD is looking for a band of bicycle bandits who struck twice -- within minutes -- on the same block of the same street! The cases are the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Both cases happened on January 26 in the 700 block of Barracks Street.

According to police, the first one happened at about 10:00 that night. They say at least six juveniles on bicycles surrounded a man, attacked him, and stole his cellphone.

Police released a photograph taken from a security camera that they say shows the suspects in the case.

The second case happened about 15 minutes later, also in the 700 block of Barracks Street. In that case, police released surveillance camera video that shows the victim walking down the street. Police say nine attackers on bicycles began to chase the man. The surveillance footage shows some of them jumping off of their bikes and chasing the man on foot.

At one point, the man falls to the ground. Police say that's when the attackers stole his cellphone.

The NOPD confirms that detectives believe the same people are responsible for both robberies.

If you'd like to see get a better look at the surveillance footage in both attacks, click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you can help lead police to any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.