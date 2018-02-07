NOPD looking for 19-year-old man after Downtown shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect who shot a man in the leg after a struggle on Friday afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old Rasheed Richardson was wrestling with the victim for control of Richardson’s handgun around 4 p.m. on February 2 near the intersection of Elk Place and Cleveland Street when the gun went off.

Richardson shot the victim in the leg, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rasheed Richardson is asked to contact Detective Lionel Reneau or any Eight District Detective at (504) 658-6080.