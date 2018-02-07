NOPD detectives find 2 men in car with 3 guns, pot, heroin, counterfeit cash

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD detectives searching for a man who had fled from them earlier came across two men sitting in a car with two stolen handguns, marijuana, heroin, and counterfeit cash.

The detectives were searching for a suspect wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants when they spotted two men sitting in a white car parked on the corner of South Gayoso and Eve Streets around 7:15 p.m. on February 6.

When the detectives approached the car, they spotted a handgun on the floorboards between the driver’s legs, according to the NOPD.

The detectives ordered the two men out of the vehicle, and as the passenger, 24-year-old Winston Williams, was being handcuffed, he told the detectives that he had a loaded handgun tucked into his waistband.

The driver, 27-year-old Denzel Lee, was also placed in handcuffs as the vehicle was searched and the gun that had been sitting between his legs was confiscated.

The detectives found marijuana, heroin, and another gun inside a backpack in the car.

They also found a large amount of cash, some of which had motion picture logos printed on it.

Two of the three handguns had been reported stolen.

Williams had a prior conviction for possession of a stolen firearm, and Lee had a prior conviction for aggravated battery.

Both were arrested and booked on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, including the suspect still at large, is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.