N.O. Mardi Gras krewes ask about rolling in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni says New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe captains have inquired about moving their parades to Jefferson Parish if they can’t roll in the city.

Yenni made the comments at a press conference held Wednesday to update the public on possible changes to parade schedules in Jefferson Parish.

The forecast calls for rain off and on through Mardi Gras, with heavy storms this weekend.

“I’ve had some discussions with a couple of New Orleans captains … saying if we had to move, can we talk to you? I said we’re open to anything,” Yenni said. “I have to get with our sheriff’s department to make sure we could accommodate that. If we can help put on Mardi Gras we certainly want to do so.”

The city of New Orleans announced Tuesday afternoon that there will be no changes to parade routes or the days the parades are scheduled to roll this weekend. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said the city will work with krewes on changing parade times if necessary.

“Having explored all options, it was determined that there is no viable way— in fairness to every parade krewe— to alter the parade schedule,” Harrison said.

Watch the full update from Yenni below: